Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack over Congress following it's "Nyay Patra" or manifesto for the seven-phased Lok Sabha BJP National President, SC Morcha, Lal Singh Arya alleged that "Nyay Patra" is influenced by "Muslim League".

It seems that Congress wants to take away the reservation rights of Dalits and pass them on to those who are not under the reservation category as per the constitution. And Congress Nyay Patra reflects the same.

On April 5, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi released the party's "Nyay Patra".

"The manifesto that Congress has named 'Nyay Patra' has been made under the influence of the Muslim League. I fear that they will curtail the reservation of scheduled castes and give it to those who are not under the reservation category as per the constitution, at the direction of the Muslim League. Under the influence of the Muslim League, Congress wants to take away the rights of Dalit but as long as the BJP is there, it won't let it happen," said Lal Singh Arya.

Further retorting on Congress's allegations that the constitution is in danger under BJP's regime, Arya said it's Congress who imposed an emergency in the nation.

"I think if the constitution and reservation are in danger because of someone, it's Congress. They crushed the soul of the Constitution in 1975 by implementing the Emergency, implementing Article 370, which snatched the rights of scheduled castes and that too by going against BR Ambedkar. PM Modi by abrogating Article 370, gives the reservations to SCs & STs."

"It's Narendra Modi government, which has made 12 ministers, Governors and presidents from Dalit community. In his first Press conference, PM has said that his government will be dedicated to Dalit, exploited, deprived, poorer and for women's," he added.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tore into Congress, saying that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wants the country to be a developed nation by 2047, its principal opposition party's manifesto seems to take India backwards.

"The vision of the NDA government is to make India a developed nation by 2047. I believe it won't be an exaggeration to say that the Congress' manifesto will take India backwards," the Raksha Mantri said in an exclusive conversation with ANI on Tuesday in Madurai.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held across seven phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

