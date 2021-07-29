New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A joint meeting of Congress parliamentary party groups in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was held on Thursday.

The meeting was held amid continuing protests by Congress and other opposition parties in both Houses over their demands including the probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus software and the repeal of three new farm laws.

The government has pushed some bills amid opposition protests.

Congress parliamentary groups were reconstituted by party chief Sonia Gandhi ahead of the monsoon session of parliament that began on July 19.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and party leaders Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Manickam Tagore, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Shashi Tharoor, Ambika Soni and K Suresh were among those present at the meeting.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the monsoon session. (ANI)

