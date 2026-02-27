New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): In the JNU student protest case, the Patiala House Court on Friday granted bail to all the accused students. The court directed that each of the accused furnish a bail bond of Rs. 25,000.

The court has also ordered verification of the bail bonds.

Also Read | Holi 2026 Date: When Will the Festival of Colours Be Celebrated in India?.

The developments come after student protestors of JNU on Thursday, led by JNUSU, were detained by Delhi Police after they took out a protest against Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit. After the police locked the university doors and prevented protestors from crossing the barricades, they met with a scuffle, following which the police detained several protestors.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police accused the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student protestors of physically assaulting the security personnel.

Also Read | Panneerselvam, Former Tamil Nadu CM and Expelled AIADMK Leader, Joins DMK Ahead of Assembly Elections 2026 (Watch Video).

The Delhi Police stated that the student protestors turned violent and "pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes, and even bit the personnel," following which those who violated the law were detained.

"During the protest, barricades were damaged, and the demonstration turned violent. Protestors pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes, and even physically assaulted Delhi Police personnel, including biting. As a result, several police personnel were injured. The protestors were stopped and contained at the North Gate of the JNU campus and were gradually moved back inside. Those who became violent and did not obey lawful orders were detained. Further details will be shared in due course," Delhi Police said.

The police further said that the JNUSU called the protest march from the campus to the Ministry of Education despite being denied permission by the University administration. The police said that around 500 students gathered in the protest and left the main gate of the university, though they were asked to restrict themselves to the campus.

"A call for a Long March from JNU to the Ministry of Education was made by the JNU Student Union. The students were informed that such a protest outside the campus was not permitted by the JNU administration and were asked to restrict themselves to the campus. Despite talks and requests not to protest outside, around 400-500 students gathered and held a protest march. At approximately 3:20 PM, they left the main gate and marched outside," the police stated.

On the other hand, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) condemned the alleged police brutality on the student protestors marching towards the Ministry of Education, demanding the implementation of the Rohith Act and the Vice-Chancellor's resignation. JNUSU further alleged that the injured students have been denied medical assistance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)