New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): A meeting of the strategy group of Congress Parliamentary Party will be held on Tuesday at the residence of CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi to discuss the strategy for the upcoming budget session.

An all-party meeting is slated to be held on January 27 for to discuss smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament with the opposition parties expected to mention the issues they intend to raise during the budget session.

The Budget Session will commence on January 28 and continue till April 2, with an intersession break. The first phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will run from March 9 to April 2.

The Budget Session will have 30 sittings and the Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on February 1.

The budget session will begin with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. (ANI)

