New Delhi, June 26: While the Indian National Congress is attempting to unite political parties across the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday has taken a bold stand against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPIM dispensation in Kerala, which has been accused of intimidation and engaging in vendetta tactics against the state Congress leaders.

"The Congress party doesn't fear the politics of intimidation and vendetta," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

The Congress party doesn’t fear the politics of intimidation and vendetta. pic.twitter.com/9HLetpJyma — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 26, 2023

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran and party leader VD Satheesan met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Monday. Sudhakaran is on anticipatory bail in an alleged fraud case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Kerala Police Crime Branch on June 23, recorded Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran as being arrested in an alleged fraud case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The KPCC chief was however released after getting anticipatory bail in the case.

The Congress also came down heavily on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the CM and his party proved that "they are not a worthy ally for anyone in the fight against the fascist rule in the country".

Earlier on Saturday, Members and leaders of Congress in Kerala observed 'black day' as a mark of their state-wide protest against the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K Sudhakaran, alleging that the arrest was part of a political conspiracy by the CPI (M) led government in Kerala.

The arrest came barely hours after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress heavyweights Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attended a joint Opposition meeting in Patna. The meeting was aimed at creating a roadmap for a national front against the BJP at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi took to Facebook and said, "A united Congress is unstoppable. An era of people-centric politics will sweep through Telangana soon like it did in Karnataka!"

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.

