Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of deliberately withholding Fee Reimbursement dues worth over Rs 10,000 crore, thereby depriving lakhs of poor and middle-class students of their right to higher education, a release said.

Addressing a massive roadshow in the Somajiguda area, KTR accused the Congress government of hatching a conspiracy to weaken Telangana's educated youth and undermine the dreams of thousands of families who depend on this vital welfare scheme.

KTR said that the Revanth Reddy government, rather than releasing the pending Fee Reimbursement dues, has been intimidating private colleges and educational institutions that are struggling to survive.

"By not clearing the dues, the Chief Minister is driving Dalit, Adivasi, Bahujan, and poor upper-caste students away from education. This is not mere negligence, it's a deliberate plot to crush the hopes of the underprivileged," KTR alleged.

Mocking the Congress government's empty claims, KTR asked, "A Chief Minister who cannot even pay students' fees, what can he possibly offer to the people of Jubilee Hills" He recalled that the Fee Reimbursement scheme, which was introduced to ensure that no student is deprived of education due to poverty, has now been crippled under Revanth Reddy's rule.

"Instead of strengthening the system, he is threatening institutions and creating fear," KTR remarked.

KTR said that the Congress party, which made 420 false promises before the 2023 elections, has failed to deliver a single one.

"They cheated every section, farmers, women, employees, and youth. They promised Rs 4,000 pensions for the elderly, Rs 2,500 allowance for daughters-in-law, scooters for young women, Rs 15,000 assistance for farmers, Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, and two lakh government jobs. What happened to those promises? Not one was fulfilled," KTR said in a release.

He added that the Congress party has now halted all welfare schemes launched by KCR's government, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, KCR Kits, Bathukamma sarees, as well as Ramzan and Christmas gifts, and has even discontinued the free water supply scheme in Hyderabad.

"They say free bus rides for wives, but double ticket rates for husbands. Is that what they call welfare?" he quipped.

Recalling the transformation of Hyderabad under KCR's leadership, KTR said that before 2014, the city was plagued by power cuts and water shortages.

"Every home had an inverter, and every summer meant water scarcity. But after KCR became Chief Minister, Telangana became a model state with uninterrupted power, clean drinking water, and rapid urban growth. We created 10 lakh IT jobs from 3 lakh, expanded industries, and ensured peace and stability," he said.

KTR condemned the Congress government's "Hydra initiative", which he said has been demolishing the homes of the poor while sparing the rich and powerful.

"They break the homes of slum dwellers but never touch the bungalows of ministers and contractors. Is this justice?" he asked. "This is not a normal election; it is a fight between the Car and the Bulldozer. To stop the Bulldozer Government, people must vote for the Car symbol," he declared.

According to the release, KTR appealed to the voters of Jubilee Hills to use this by-election to teach the Congress a lesson on behalf of all the four crore people of Telangana who were deceived.

"The people of Jubilee Hills have the opportunity to speak for the entire state, vote for the Car, and send a strong message to this arrogant government. Let Jubilee Hills start the victory march that brings back KCR's golden governance," he said.

"This election is between ten years of progress and two years of chaos. The people have seen the difference. Now it's time to decide whether Telangana will move forward with BRS or fall backwards with Congress. On November 11, vote for the Car symbol and protect the future of Telangana," KTR said. (ANI)

