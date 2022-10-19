New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday said that veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge has won the elections held to elect the party's president.

"Mallikarjun Kharge wins the Congress presidential elections with 7897 votes, Shashi Tharoor got about 1000 votes. Kharge has won with 8 times more votes," Pramod Tiwari said.

Shashi Tharoor, who was pitted against Kharge conceded his defeat and wished the veteran leader "all success."

"It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia &I wish @Khargeji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India." Tharoor tweeted.

More than 9,500 delegates cast their votes in the presidential election which took place at the culmination of the party's organizational polls.

As per Congress sources, the elected president will take charge after Diwali in the presence of senior leaders in a programme at the Congress headquarters. (ANI)

