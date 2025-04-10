Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said that the trial of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana who is being extradited to India must get a fair trial that follow Indian legal procedures, ensuring fair representation and the right to appeal, just as it was granted to Ajmal Kasab.

The Congress leader stated that a "kangaroo court" will not run in the country as the whole world will be watching India over Rana's trial.

"Rana has not confessed to his crime, while David Coleman Headley has admitted to have played a role. So, the American Government decided to make Headley an informer. They have included him in their drug enforcement agency. So that drug smuggling can be checked. He is now on the American payroll. After a long battle from 2009 to 2025, today one of them is being brought back," Chauhan said.

"There will be a trial. We demand that just like there was a proper trial under Indian laws for Kasab, he had the right to speak for himself and have a lawyer - he was given a lawyer and he had the opportunity to appeal in High Court as well as Supreme Court. Judgement was pronounced after all of these; similarly, when there is a trial for Rana, he too should be given legal rights, and he will have to accept whatever punishment is given to him. A kangaroo court will not function in our country because the whole world will witness this trial. According to India's laws, the trial will take place. I want to congratulate all the officials and politicians involved in this," Prithviraj Chauhan said.

Rana has been accused of being involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which over 160 people were killed.

On April 7, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay his extradition to India. Rana filed an emergency application with Chief Justice Roberts on March 20, 2025, seeking a stay on his extradition.

"The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied," the SC order dated Monday, April 7, stated.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, a case of criminal conspiracy against Rana was originally lodged by the NIA in Delhi following the attack.

The ongoing extradition process pertains to that case. However, officials clarified that it is yet to be determined whether Mumbai Police can seek his custody for any local investigation linked to the attacks.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 160 people.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashker-e-Taliba terrorists targeted civilians in the southern part of Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Raliyway station, two hospitals, and a theatre. The terrorists also held hostages at three locations- the Nariman House and the luxury hotels, Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace and Tower.

The terror gripped Mumbai for two days, and on November 28, Indian security forces gained control of the situation by killing nine terrorists and arresting one. (ANI)

