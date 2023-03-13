Bhararisen, March 13: Uttarakhand Congress staged a protest against the BJP-led central government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue on the first day of the state Budget Session in Bhararisen.

State Congress president Karan Mahara led the protest against the government. Congress MLAs, party leaders, and a large number of Congress workers took part in the protest. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat was also present. Adani-Hindenburg Row: PM Narendra Modi, His Government Cannot Hide From Questions Saying 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun', Says Congress.

The Congress workers staged protest against the Centre over the Adani-Hidenburg issue and against the BJP-led state government over the alleged UKSSSC recruitment scam, rising unemployment in the state, corruption, Ankita Bhandari murder case, rising inflation, lathi-charge on youth, and other issues. Adani-Hindenburg Row: Indian Regulators Are Very Competent to Handle the Situation, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Congress workers on Monday staged protests in various states against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the Adani-Hindenburg issue. The first day of the state Budget Session in Uttarakhand witnessed Congress workers raising flags and chanting slogans against the Centre.

Meanwhile, the budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative assembly has begun in Bhararisain, Uttarakhand. Before the assembly proceedings, the Congress MLAs staged a sit-in protest outside the Vidhan Sabha. Congress MLAs demanded that a CBI inquiry should be initiated into alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations in the state.

Congress MLAs were seen sitting on the steps of the assembly premises holding placards demanding CM Dhami solve the issue of unemployment in the state. After persuasion by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, all the Congress MLAs went to the house.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Monday said the state budget will help in contributing to the state's development. "Budget session will start today. Our Government vision for the Uttarakhand state is reflected in this budget. We hope all the leaders will contribute to the development of the state," he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition including Congress in the national capital demanded the constitution of a JPC to probe the Adani issue in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament.

