New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Congress staged widespread protests in Delhi on Monday against the recent hike in milk prices, accusing the BJP-led government of failing to control inflation and neglecting the needs of the common man.

Led by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, party workers gathered outside a milk booth at east Delhi's Gandhi Market, raising slogans and holding placards to denounce the price hike.

The Congress said protests were held at more than 1,000 locations across the city as part of a coordinated campaign.

"Everyone is troubled by the rising prices, whether it is milk, gas or fuel. People elected the BJP government in Delhi hoping for relief from inflation, but they have been disappointed. The BJP is a party of the rich and does not care about the poor," Yadav said, addressing the protesters. He urged the "triple-engine" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to roll back the price hike and bring down inflation.

Congress leader Haroon Yusuf demanded the formation of a committee to regulate and review price hikes. "We are protesting because the government thinks it can increase prices at will and no one will object. A dedicated panel must be set up to assess such hikes," Yusuf said.

The Congress also launched a citywide signature campaign to mobilise public support against the price rise.

The protests came in response to last week's move by all major milk suppliers to hike prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, citing rising input costs.

