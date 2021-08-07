New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lauded javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and said he has made all Indians proud.

Chopra, who is from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

"Neeraj Chopra take a bow! A billion hearts beat for you today and each one of us couldn't be more proud," Rahul Gandhi said on Instagram.

In another Instagram post, he also congratulated Bajrang Punia for winning the bronze medal in wrestling.

"Congratulations to Bajrang Punia on a phenomenal performance. You have made our nation proud," Gandhi said on Instagram.

The Congress congratulated Chopra for his stupendous performance at the Olympics in Tokyo saying he has created history.

"Neeraj Chopra creates history! What a stupendous performance to clinch the gold medal in javelin throw at the Olympic Games.

"It is the first ever individual Gold in athletics for India at the Olympics. The nation swells with tremendous joy and pride," the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, "Neeraj Chopra brings home the gold! What an outstanding performance. History has been made. India is so proud of you. Congratulations."

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala extended his congratulations for the win and said, "Best wishes to Haryana's lad and younger brother Neeraj Chopra for the lone gold medal success in Tokyo Olympics. The entire country and Haryana state is proud of you.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also said that it was a great performance by the young man.

"Watched the Javelin event from the beginning till the end. Neeraj Chopra led throughout; he was in the lead at the half way mark and he won finally leaving others 2 metres behind," he said.

"A glorious victory for the 23-year-old. At least 3 more Olympics beckon him in 2024, 2028 and 2032," the former Union Minister said.

