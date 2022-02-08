Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday held the door to door campaign in Hastinapur and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh for the State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10.

The Congress leader also rode in a tractor during the campaign.

"Congress is receiving a good response from public during our campaigning for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections," Priyanka Gandhi told ANI.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

