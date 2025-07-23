New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has submitted a notice of motion in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the "grave concerns" arising from the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a notice to the General Secretary of the Rajya Sabha, the Congress MP stated that the SIR exercise poses a significant risk of "disenfranchising millions" of voters.

The notice reads, "That this House does suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other scheduled business to urgently discuss the grave concerns arising from the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This exercise poses a significant risk of disenfranchising millions, especially migrant workers, students, and economically and socially vulnerable groups, who face insurmountable challenges in meeting the stringent documentation requirements."

Raising questions on the "fairness" of the exercise, the Congress MP said, "With ambiguous and untransparent guidelines, this exercise's fairness is highly questionable. There's a heightened concern that it could covertly serve as a citizenship test, exacerbating the marginalization of already socioeconomically challenged populations. A growing fear exists that this revision could effectively become a citizenship test, disproportionately marginalising the poor, vulnerable, and those in rural, border, and migrant-heavy regions, potentially stripping them of their fundamental right to vote - a cornerstone of Democracy."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has also submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the voters' list revision being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

In his notice, Tagore labelled the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise as "dangerous and unconstitutional". He accused the Narendra Modi government of "using" the election commission to "disenfranchise the poor and the marginalised communities in Bihar".

The opposition has consistently raised the issue of SIR and is likely to target the ruling government in Parliament today. Several opposition MPs moved adjournment motion notices on Tuesday to discuss the SIR exercise happening in Bihar and its implications for the marginalised.

The opposition is likely to protest at Makar Dwar, located within Parliament's premises, at 10:30 a.m., wearing black bands.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced major disruptions on Tuesday, on the second day of the Monsoon Session, amid Opposition protest against the voters' list revision in Bihar. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till July 23. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will again meet at 11:00 AM today. (ANI)

