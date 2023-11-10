New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Friday said the Congress respects all religions after party leader Acharya Krishnam kicked up a row by saying that the Congress does not seem to need the support of Hindus.

"Whatever Acharya Pramod Krishnam has said is his personal opinion.Congress respects all religions and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is the biggest example of it. He visits Kedarnath, Darbar Sharif, Gurudwara, and everywhere. It is our culture," Lovely told ANI.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Underwent Plastic Surgery? Russian President’s Swollen Cheeks Fuel Cosmetic Surgery Rumours.

Earlier today, Congress leader and spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam attacked the Congress leadership for taking what he calls an 'Anti-Hindu' stand. This he feels is one of the reasons for him not being asked to join the party campaign in Madhya Pradesh.

"There is no reason to be upset. Maybe they (the party leadership) don't want the support of Hindus and maybe they find some flaw in the motive of appointing a Hindu guru as a star campaigner. This is a decision of the party. I have felt that there are some leaders in Congress who hate Lord Ram. These leaders also hate the word 'Hindu', they want to insult Hindu religious gurus. They don't like that there should be a Hindu religious guru in the party" Acharya Pramod Krishnam said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Also Read | DCPCR Dismisses Allegation of Misusing Government Funds As 'Mala Fide', Says Delhi LG VK Suxena Has 'No Jurisdiction' Over Its Functioning.

Acharya Krishnam also raised serious questions on the opposition INDIA alliance and said "I think there is no such thing as INDIA Bloc left."

"The main goals of making INDIA Bloc was to defeat PM Modi and de-throne the BJP government. But the sad thing is that the opposition hates Modi so much that they forget that they have started hating India. If PM Modi inaugurates a new Parliament then they oppose it, if the train is named 'Vande Bharat' then they oppose it. No one stops you from criticizing the PM, but it is not right to hate him. The opposition has become so confused that it has forgotten everything" Acharya Krishnam said.

He further said that nobody in the INDIA Bloc is criticizing the comments made by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on women in the state Assembly and It would be a mistake if we keep blaming BJP and Modi for everything.

"The opposition wants to blame all its mistakes on Modi. Akhilesh is saying that Congress is the most deceitful party. Is he saying this at the behest of Modi ji? Will Modi also be blamed for Nitish Kumar's statement? No leader of the INDIA bloc is asking Nitish why did you say this?" Acharya Pramod said.

"For 10 years we just kept doing this... there was dust on our faces and we kept cleaning the mirror. (10 baras tak hum bus ye khata karte rahe... Dhul chehre par thi aur aayena saaf karte rahe)", he added.

"I feel that there is nothing left called the INDIA bloc. Akhilesh Yadav says that Congress has cheated the SP. AAP is pointing fingers at Congress. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury points a finger at Mamata Banerjee," he further added.

Speaking on speculations about him joining the BJP, Acharya Pramod said that if one talks about Bharat, Sanatana, it does not mean that he wants to join the BJP.

"The question is not about BJP and Congress, the question is about India's culture and civilization," he said.

Meanwhile, taking a swipe at the grand old party over Krishnam's statement, Assam Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that Congress is "allergic" to Lord Ram.

"Senior Cong leader & Family loyalist, Acharya Pramod ji confirms what I have been saying- Fearing a particular vote bank, Congress is "allergic" to Prabhu Shri Ram. The proof is, before polls, you will find their leaders and so-called Hanuman Bhakts visiting every temple *except* Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. My challenge remains -when will they visit Ram Lalla Virajman ?" the Assam Chief Minister said on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)