Vijayawada, April 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y S Sharmila Reddy on Thursday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of being a "traitor" of Muslims for his TDP's support of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Mocking a recent iftar party hosted by Naidu for the Muslim community, the APCC president called his politics "chameleon-like," accusing him of "deceiving" minorities for political gains.

"Naidu's endorsement of the Waqf Bill has sparked outrage, as appointing non-Muslims to the Waqf Board and rerouting cases to the High Court threaten to erode Muslim authority," Sharmila said at a press conference.

She alleged that the amendments were part of a conspiracy to seize Waqf properties, weaken Muslim representation, and transfer Board powers to a special officer, bypassing community control.

Sharmila vowed that her party would strongly oppose the amendments, claiming that the BJP and its allies, including Naidu, were "undermining secularism and endangering minority rights for political power".

Meanwhile, a delegation led by APCC vice president Kolanukonda Sivaji met Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, submitting a memorandum on issues including the Waqf Bill, DSC recruitment, caste census, and reservations, urging immediate action for social justice and governance reforms.

