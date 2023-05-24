Mangaluru, May 24 (PTI) The Congress has shown its true intentions to hurt the sentiments of Hindus with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating that moral policing will be curbed in Karnataka, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here, he said the Chief Minister's statement should be read along with the Congress Assembly poll manifesto in which it has been suggested to ban the Bajrang Dal.

Condemning the statement, Kateel, who is also a Lok Sabha member, said the BJP will resist any action against Hindu nationalist workers.

On the assertion by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar that the government will not allow saffronisation of the police force, Kateel said all government employees have the freedom to practice his or her religion.

Stating that Shivakumar's statement exposes the mindset of the Congress and its ‘dirty politics', the BJP leader said people holding constitutional positions should not comment on religious beliefs of individuals in such a manner.

