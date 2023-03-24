Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Congress on Friday staged a protest in Jaipur against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha a day after he was convicted by a Gujarat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

The party leaders and workers shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the movement of the Congress will continue until the government at the Centre is removed.

Also Read | MVA Slams Action Against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Terms It 'Murder of Democracy'.

Addressing the workers, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotsara said, "The time has come to teach a lesson to the fascist forces, they will be given a befitting reply from the road to the Parliament."

Dotasara said Rahul Gandhi is with truth and no one can divert him from the path of truth.

Also Read | Banking Stocks Slump as Sector Fears Grow.

"The patriotic son of the family who sacrificed two prime ministers for the country will never be scared or bowed down," he added.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, several ministers and MLAs were present in the protest staged near the civil lines railway crossing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)