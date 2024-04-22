Mahbubabad (Telangana) [India], April 22 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that ground reports indicate Congress will fare poorly in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana due to unfulfilled promises made during recent state assembly elections.

The Union Minister was campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahbubabad Lok Sabha candidate, Sitaram Naik. The parliamentary seat will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

While speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "I have come to Mahabubabad, an area with many tribal, backward, scheduled caste, and farmers. I am here to campaign for our candidate Prof. Sitaram Naik with PM Modi's message for tribals and poor people."

"This time, from the ground report I have seen in Telangana, Congress will be in minus. People voted for Congress due to anger towards BRS, but after coming to power, Congress failed to fulfill its promises," he said.

"Congress has not fulfilled the promises they made to the people. Now, BJP is the only alternative, and under the leadership of PM Modi, only BJP can work for the development of tribals and farmers," added Rijiju.

The Mahbubabad Lok Sabha seat is set to witness a triangular fight between BJP, Congress, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidates. While the BJP has fielded Prof Sitaram Naik, the Congress has nominated Porika Balram Naik. Maloth Kavitha is contesting on the BRS ticket.

Voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

In the previous 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 9 seats, BJP secured 4 seats, and the Indian National Congress (INC) obtained 3 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 1 seat. (ANI)

