New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Congress on Monday announced that the party will constitute an "Empowered Action Group-2024" to address the political challenges ahead.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala speaking to reporters outside Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence said, "Congress president received a report from 8-member group on April 21 and today she discussed the report with the Group. Congress president has decided to make a empower action group for 2024 Lok Sabha polls."

Surjewala also announced the Congress president's decision to organise the Nav Sankalp Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur on May 13, 14 and 15 in which more than 400 leaders will participate.

"The Congress President has decided to convene the Chintan Shivir of the Indian National Congress Nav Sankalp in Udaipur on May 13, 14 and 15. About 400 Congressmen and women from every state will participate," he added.

He further said that the focus of the deliberations at the 'Chintan Shivir' will be on the current political and economic situation and the challenges they pose to our society.

"Issues relating to the welfare and well-being of kisans and khet mazdoors (agricultural labourers), scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities and women social justice and empowerment and youth will also be discussed in detail," he said.

"In addition, matters relating to organizational restructuring and strengthening will be examined. The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the Indian National Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Surjewala added.

Meanwhile, Congress has started preparations to hold a three-day brainstorming session Chintan Shivir of the party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' in Udaipur from May 13 wherein its leaders will deliberate on the current political and economic situation and the challenges in front of the country besides organisational issues.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had formed six committees to give a detailed presentation on various issues.

Congress has formed six different committees to discuss six agendas including Farmers and Agriculture, Youth and Unemployment, Organisational affairs, Social Empowerment, Economic State, and Political Affairs, sources said.

One senior leader will be the Convener of the Committee and other leaders will be members of the committee. The Convener of each committee will give presentations on their respective subjects.

Leader of Opposition of Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been appointed as a Convener of the Committee for farmers and agriculture along with other members including Nana Patole, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Shakti Sinh Gohil, TS Singh Deo, Geeta Kora, Ajay Kumar Lallu and Arun Yadav.

According to sources, Punjab PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has been appointed as convener of the Youth and Unemployment Committee, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram to head the Committee for the Economic States, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid will be the Convener of Committee on Social Empowerment, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been given the task of Committee on Political Affairs, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik has been assigned the Committee on Organisation Affairs.

Prior to that, Congress Working Committee will broadly discuss the agenda and subjects to be taken up in Chintan Shivir.

This comes as the Congress leadership also held meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss the course ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Congress panel set up by president Sonia Gandhi to work out a revival plan, as suggested by Prashant Kishor, submitted a report on its findings last week. (ANI)

