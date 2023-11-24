Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 24 (ANI): A day ahead of the Assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reaffirmed that the Congress will return to power, putting an end to the three-decade-old alternatimg government trend in the western state.

Citing the example of Kerala where the trend of alternating government was broken, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that his own government did good work during the pandemic.

"If the 76-year record of Kerala (to change government alternately) can be broken. It has been more than 30 years in Rajasthan. We did good work during COVID-19 times and have passed good laws, schemes, and guarantees now. People are influenced by it. Congress will repeat government in Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

Earlier in the day, prominent Congress leader Sachin Pilot appealed to people to vote for his party to ensure its victory with full majority, which will mark an end to the trend of alternating governments of Congress and the BJP in Rajasthan.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Pilot in a video message which was posted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on X, urged people to elect the Congress government to power to 'maintain the progress of the state'.

"Rajasthan Assembly elections are going to be held on November 25. We have conducted several campaigns in the run-up to the polls and the feedback and response from the public suggest that Congress is going to form the government in the state with full majority. The tradition of the alternate governance of BJP and Congress will change this time and once again people will vote for Congress," Pilot said.

On Thursday, the high-voltage election campaigning wrapped up in Rajasthan.

Under the Rajasthan Assembly Elections-2023, voting will be held on November 25 in 199 assembly constituencies of the state. All preparations for voting in the districts have been completed. A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies.

1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

