Chennai, January 19: A day after the Election Commission announced by-elections to the Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu, the state Congress President K S Alagiri on Thursday said the party will field its candidate from the seat.

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced a byelection to the Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu on February 27. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. The filing of nominations would start on January 31 and end on February 7. Tamil Nadu Congress Takes Dig at Narendra Modi on Alliance, Says No Takers for His Invite.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of the Congress MLA Thirumagan, the great-grandson of social reformer 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy and son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan. Tamil Nadu and Bihar Congress Passes Resolution To Appoint Rahul Gandhi As Party President.

Alagiri while addressing the party cadres in a protest against TN Governor RN Ravi in Chennai, also said that even lord Rama would cast his vote for the Congress party.

"If Lord Ram is asked whom will you vote for? Lord Ram will cast his vote for Congress and not BJP," Tamil Nadu Congress President said. Congress is looking to retain the constituency, which is one of the 25 seats allotted to it in the DMK's Secular Progressive Alliance.

In the last elections, Yuvaraja M of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) had come second by contesting on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) two-leaves symbol. The bypoll is being keenly watched as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might decide to go it alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)