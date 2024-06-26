New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Congress leader Deepak Babaria on Wednesday said that Congress will go it alone in the Haryana Assembly polls.

"Congress will go it alone in the Assembly polls, that is the understanding which we have today," Babaria told ANI.

His comments come after Congress on Wednesday held a meeting with its Haryana unit in the national capital.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Oppositon in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal attended the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi praised the increase in Congress vote share in Haryana and and asked everyone to work unitedly to win the state assembly polls.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal held a meeting with 40 leaders of the party's Haryana unit today. Our vote share increased to 47.69 per cent in Haryana in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Rahul Gandhi appreciated the vote gain in the state and he asked to work unitedly and ensure the party's victory in the state assembly polls...We can say with confidence that we are going to win in the state assembly polls and will get more than 70 seats," Babaria said.

"The main issues are the issue of Agniveer, unemployment, the problem of farmers and along with this, issues related to education, health and women, urban housing and amenities...we find solutions to all of these," Babaria added.

Congress leader Raj Babbar said that, "The upcoming (Haryana) assembly elections were discussed in the meeting and all the leaders have put forth their views."

When asked if Rahul Gandhi is going to have a program in Haryana, he says, "Ji, ji".

The assembly polls in Haryana are due in October this year. In the 2019 Assembly Elections, the BJP secured 40 seats while Congress emerged victorious on 31 seats. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) had won 10 seats.

Ahead of the polls, the Congress in the state faced a big jolt as prominent Haryana leaders, Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

