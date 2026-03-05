Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Chief Vinay Kumar on Thursday welcomed the nomination of Kangra District Congress Committee president Anurag Sharma as the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha from the state, saying the decision reflects the Congress leadership's commitment to promoting grassroots workers.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla after Sharma filed his nomination papers, Kumar thanked the party's national leadership for giving priority to an organisational worker who had risen through various party wings.

"First of all, I would like to thank our National President, Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji for giving preference to a worker from the organisation. Anurag Sharma has come through the ranks of NSUI, Youth Congress and the Seva Dal. He has served the party in different organisational roles and was currently the president of the Kangra District Congress Committee," Kumar said.

He said the decision to nominate a grassroots worker to the Upper House would significantly boost the morale of Congress workers across the state.

"This decision has raised the morale of every Congress worker. Many people used to think that recognition comes only through government positions and not through organisational work. This is a big example that even by working within the organisation, one can achieve major responsibilities," he said.

Kumar said Sharma's nomination sends a strong message that dedication to the party organisation can lead to significant opportunities.

Reacting to remarks made by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, who had expressed disappointment over the decision, Kumar described him as a respected and senior leader of the party.

"Anand Sharma ji has represented Himachal Pradesh at a very high level and he is a very senior leader. If he feels this way, I would not like to comment on it," Kumar said.

He added that the current decision reflects the party's focus on promoting youth and organisational workers.

"This time, importance has been given to youth and to those who have worked within the organisation. We welcome this decision and thank the party leadership for it," he said.

Kumar also said that all 40 Congress MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly stood united behind the party high command's decision.

"All 40 of our MLAs were together on this decision, and we welcome the choice made by the party high command," he added. (ANI)

