New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): A Search and Rescue (SAR) mission has been initiated after an Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft was reported overdue, officials said on Thursday.

The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat in Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm.

According to the Defence PRO, Guwahati, the Su-30 MKI reportedly lost radar contact in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said, "An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated."

Further details are being ascertained. (ANI)

