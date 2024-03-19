New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee held a detailed discussion on the manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls which has a heavy thrust on the party's 'nyay' agenda and authorised party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to grant it final approval.

Addressing a press conference after the CWC meeting, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh said that the party will build on the momentum of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, during which the party announced five guarantees and a plan has been prepared to take the message of guarantees at the grassroots level.

Also Read | CAA Implementation: Supreme Court Declines To Pass Interim Order Staying Citizenship Amendment Rules.

Jairam Ramesh said that the party is ready for the Lok Sabha polls.

"The meeting we had today was not just for our manifesto but for our 'nyay patra'. Congress is absolutely ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the meeting today, there were discussions on our agenda. For the last 63 days, Rahul Gandhi has been talking about our five Nyay and has announced 25 guarantees...This is not just a simple manifesto but an important 'nyay patra' so that the people of our country can see a better future," he said.

Also Read | 'Remove Outsiders': Muslim Shopkeepers Forced To Down Shutters in Uttarakhand's Dharchula After Abduction of Two Minor Girls.

Laying thrust on the party's promise to fulfil vacancies in the government, KC Venugopal said the Congress government in Telangana has given 30,000 government jobs in three months.

"In the same way, we are giving promises to the people of the country addressing the concerns of the rural youth, women and farmers," he said.

Answering a query about the opposition's allegation of misuse of probe agencies by the BJP-led government at the Centre, Ramesh said that the issue was discussed in detail at the CWC meeting and the party's manifesto will mention steps to prevent misuse of agencies like CBI, Enforcement Directorate besides Income Tax Department.

The Congress, he said, will take its message of "nyay" to every home in the country over the next month.

The meeting of CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, was held days after the announcement of schedule for the Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha polls and assembly polls in four states will be held from April 19 and June 1 and results will be declared on June 4.

The manifesto committee, chaired by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, had earlier given its draft to Kharge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)