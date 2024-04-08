Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that the party "works on loot, lies, and corruption."

Responding to queries about the "400 par" slogan and questions raised by the Congress over electoral bonds, Sharma asserted on Sunday, "Congress has nothing except talking. Congress always works on the basis of loot, lies, and corruption, and they will continue to do so."

He expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, predicting a sweeping victory in all the seats in Rajasthan.

"The way you are witnessing an enthusiastic environment across the country and in Rajasthan, it is certain that we will cross 400 seats and the BJP will win 25 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan," Sharma told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, the Rajasthan Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government's significant measures aimed at alleviating the plight of farmers in the state, including the Yamuna water scheme, subsidies on cooking gas cylinders and enhanced water management for agricultural purposes.

Sharma addressed a public meeting in Laxmangarh, Sikar, in support of BJP candidate Swami Sumedhanand for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sharma highlighted Prime Minister Modi's understanding of farmers' challenges and emphasised the integral role they play in both agricultural production and national security, with many farming families also contributing members to the armed forces.

Further, Sharma criticised the previous Congress government for alleged corruption and deception. He recounted his efforts to negotiate water agreements with officials from neighbouring states, ensuring the interests of Haryana's farmers were protected.

"Congress is the mother of loot and lies. I went to Delhi and held a meeting with officials and the Yamuna water agreement was signed with Haryana. We have fulfilled our promise to you and will do so in the future too," Sarma said.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26. (ANI)

