Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) The Congress's mega rally against rising inflation in the country will now be held in Jaipur instead of New Delhi on December 12, a party source said on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and senior party leader Ajay Maken will come to Jaipur on Friday for making preparations for the rally.

"The proposed rally against rising inflation to be held in New Delhi on December 12 will be organised in Jaipur," the source said.

The All India Congress Committee has announced a 'mehangai hatao rally' on December 12 against the rising inflation in the country and the alleged failure of the Centre to bring down the skyrocketing prices of the commodities needed by the common people.

The rally was earlier scheduled to be held at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi.

