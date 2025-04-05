New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Congress leader and former Speaker of the Lok Sabha Meira Kumar on Saturday paid tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, praising his unifying legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, the former LS Speaker and the daughter of the former Deputy PM said that Jagjivan Ram had the ability to unite the country's "flourishing" cultures, and this quality was necessary for politicians.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde Row: Stand-Up Comedian Issued 3rd Summons by Mumbai's Khar Police, Asked To Appear for Questioning Today.

"Babuji had a great personality and was dedicated to the country. The most important thing is that he had the ability to unite the many cultures flourishing in this country. This is an amazing ability, and it is necessary for politicians and all those who take society forward to have this quality," Kumar said.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the former Deputy Prime Minister on his birth anniversary.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 5, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said that Jagjivan Ram, popularly known as Babuji, dedicated his entire life to the rights of the deprived.

"On the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji, I offer my respectful salutations to him. Babuji dedicated his entire life to the rights of the deprived, the exploited, and the Dalits. He strengthened their rights and participation, thereby reinforcing the democratic and constitutional values of the country. His thoughts and struggles will always continue to inspire us," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Jagjivan Ram, calling him a "great freedom fighter" and "pioneer of social justice".

"On Samta Diwas, a heartfelt tribute to the great freedom fighter, pioneer of social justice, and former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary. The great champion of equality, Babu Ji, selflessly struggled for the upliftment and justice of the weak, exploited, and backward sections of society and made an unforgettable contribution to strengthening parliamentary democracy," Kharge wrote on X.

Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India's greatest Dalit icons who fought for the rights of the underprivileged. He was the Defence Minister during the India-Pakistan War in 1971. Babu Jagjivan Ram was also the Deputy Prime Minister between 1977 and 1979. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)