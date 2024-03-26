Shillong, Mar 26 (PTI) State Congress president Vincent H Pala on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency and exuded confidence about winning the seat for a fourth time.

Interacting with reporters after filing the papers, he spoke about his achievements during the last 15 years and claimed that even the BJP workers would vote for him this time.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Kick Start Poll Campaign in Uttar Pradesh From Meerut on March 30.

Pala claimed the Centre had put the ED and Income Tax Department after him, but still, he would not join the BJP.

"I trust and love the people of Meghalaya, I know I am here because of the people, and with that in mind, the people will vote for me," he said.

Also Read | Blood Transfusion Error: Two Patients in Critical Condition After Receiving Wrong Blood Types at Pune’s Aundh District Hospital, Probe Underway.

He said that the BJP supporters in the state have been deserted by the party as it did not field any candidate, and extended support to the NPP.

"The BJP voters will now vote for me," he claimed.

Pala alleged that in the BJP's rule, the rich have become richer and the poor have become poorer.

The Congress will try to see the gap between the rich and the poor is minimised, he said.

He also attacked the ruling NPP of the state, and claimed that the party is run by the BJP leadership.

"Every decision taken by the NPP is a decision taken by the BJP. There is no difference between the two," he said.

Pala also claimed the BJP will lose big in the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

"The BJP will not get more than 200 seats, considering the infighting and polarisation that is happening," he claimed.

Meanwhile, NPP candidate Agatha K Sangma also filed her nomination papers in the Tura seat. She is seeking re-election in the seat, which was earlier held by her brother, CM Conrad K Sangma, and father, former Lok Sabha speaker Purno A Sangma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)