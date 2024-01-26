New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday apologised to Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien for calling him a "foreigner".

The Congress leader called Derek O'Brien to apologise to him and also posted on X that "I conveyed my regrets to MR DEREK O'BRIEN for a word inadvertently uttered by me on him as FOREIGNER".

Also Read | US Aviation Regulator Restricts Boeing 737 Max Aircraft Production, Here's How it Impacts Indian Airlines.

Sources said the TMC leader accepted the apology.

While speaking to the reporters on Thursday night in Siliguri, Chowdhury had said, "Derek O'Brien is a foreigner, he knows a lot of things. Ask him."

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Protest: Manoj Jarange-Patil Serves 24-Hour Ultimatum to Maharashtra Government for Maratha Quotas and Other Demands (Watch Video).

The statement came after Derek O'Brien blamed him for seat-sharing talks between the two parties not going through in West Bengal.

"Three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury," O'Brien told reporters in Delhi on Thursday.

Chowdhury's comment drew flak on social media.

"How is this inclusiveness? I know @derekobrienmp and to question his nationality is really showing how intelligent this man is! Sadly such men are at the helm of decision making," Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Manikya said in a post on X.

O'Brien said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had many detractors but only two -- the BJP and Chowdhury -- have repeatedly spoken out against the bloc.

O'Brien had on Thursday alleged that Chowdhury was working at the behest of the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)