Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Congress candidate from Rajasthan's Rajsamand seat Sudarshan Rawat on Wednesday expressed his inability to contest the Lok Sabha election and said the chance to fight the polls should be given to someone young.

"I have written to the state Congress chief, expressing my inability to contest the elections. The party is certainly considering my request to change the candidature," Rawat told PTI. A former Congress MLA, Rawat was nominated as the party's candidate from Rajsamand on Monday.

According to Rawat, in a letter to the state Congress chief, he said that he was not prepared to contest the election and that the chance should be given to some young candidate.

The former MLA said that during discussions about the Lok Sabha elections in the last one month, he had expressed his inability to contest the polls several times. Despite all public welfare works done by the Congress government, the party had to face defeat in the assembly elections last year, he said.

"After the defeat in the last assembly elections, I neither have the moral nor logical right to contest the Lok Sabha elections nor did I have any strategic preparation for it. I am also scheduled to go abroad for the next two months for business purposes. Therefore, a young and interested person should be made a candidate," Rawat said.

The Congress leader said that his name was proposed by a top leader of Mewar despite him being on a foreign tour and repeatedly disagreeing to contest the polls.

"On the evening of March 25, I received the news of my candidature through social media. I was surprised. I again request the top leadership of the Congress to give a chance to some capable and interested candidate in my place," he said in the letter to the party's state unit chief.

The BJP has fielded Mahima Vishweswar Singh, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur and wife of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, from Rajsamand where polling will be held in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

