Noida, Aug 20 (PTI) Two men have been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly lifting a car from its owner's home after posing as company representatives who had come to pick up the vehicle for servicing, police officials said on Friday.

The accused, both hailing from Ghaziabad, had recently lifted the Hyundai i20 of a Surajpur resident, who had approached the local police to report the fraud, the officials said.

“The duo had trapped the complainant by introducing themselves as representatives of the car company who had come to pick up the vehicle from his home to get it serviced,” a police spokesperson said.

“They managed to take away the car but had abandoned it in Madhuban Bapudham area of adjoining Ghaziabad district after seeing a local police team checking vehicles,” the spokesperson said.

The Ghaziabad Police, which had found the unclaimed car near a residential society, relayed the information in nearby areas after which the accused were tracked down and arrested, the official said.

Those held have been identified as Ajaypal Singh and Honey Kumar, the police said, adding the car has been recovered and the duo sent to jail. PTI KIS

