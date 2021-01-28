Raipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged that an attempt was being made to end the farmers' agitation on Delhi borders.

He was responding to a question about the heavy deployment of security forces in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday night.

"An attempt is being made to end the farmers' protest through conspiracy. Attempt is being made to defame and end the agitation," he said.

"Farmers' demand is genuine and they have been agitating for the last two months. Their demand should be accepted," he said.

If the BJP-led Union government were to accept the "Chhattisgarh model of agriculture", there would be no farmers' protests, Baghel said.

The Ghaziabad administration earlier in the evening gave an ultimatum to the protesters at UP Gate to vacate the protest site on Delhi border by midnight.

Farmer unions are seeking repeal of three new farm laws of the Centre and have been protesting on Delhi borders for the last several weeks. On Republic Day, violence erupted during farmers' tractor rally in the national capital.

