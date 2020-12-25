Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): A police constable rescued two persons who had fainted during their foot march to Tirumala on a forest route.

Further, police constable Sheikh Arshad carried them on his shoulders for almost six kilometres. This incident took place on Wednesday.

A very small number of devotees walk barefoot to Tirumala Lord Balaji temple through a deep forest way, known as 'Annamayya Root'. On Wednesday a few devotees were climbing the hill barefoot in that way. Two devotees who were walking at different times fainted during their foot march. Constable Arshad who was on duty on that route rescued them.

Nageawaramma fainted with high BP while climbing the hill at a place called Gurrapu Padam (means Horse Foot). Constable Arshad, who saw her fainting, lifted her on his shoulders. He walked for almost 6 km in the dense forest way where there is no puccah road. There he found a vehicle which took her to a nearby hospital.

Prior to that, Arshad carried another senior citizen named Nageswara Rao through the same forest road during the day time on Wednesday.

Lord Balaji's devotees lauded the services Arshad rendered to those two people. (ANI)

