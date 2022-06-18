New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Noting that the constitution is not just a book but an "an idea, a commitment and a belief in freedom," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the "synergy of rights and duties makes our constitution so special".

The Prime addressed at the book release of Ram Bahadur Rai's book 'Bhartiya Samvidhan: Ankahi Kahani' via a video message.

Also Read | Delhi: Water Supply To Remain Affected in Many Parts of National Capital Tomorrow, Says Delhi Jal Board.

The Prime Minister noted that it was on June 18 when President Rajendra Prasad signed the first amendment of the constitution marking the first day of the democratic dynamism of the constitution.

"Our constitution came before us in the form of such a vision of a free India which could fulfil the dreams of many generations of the country," the Prime Minister said.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protests: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youths Not To Resort to Violence.

He recalled that the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly took place on December 9, 1946, months before the country's Independence "indicating the confidence and belief in our eventual freedom and democracy".

This shows Constitution of India "is not just a book. It is an idea, a commitment and a belief in freedom," he said.

The Prime Minister hoped that the book will be in the tradition of New India's effort to remember the forgotten thoughts to ensure that in the India of the future, consciousness of the past remains strong.

He said that the book, along with the history of independence and the untold chapters of our constitution, will give a new thinking to the youth of the country, broaden their discourse.

Prime Minister said synergy of rights and duties is what makes the constitution so special.

"If we have rights, we also have duties, and if we have duties, then the rights will be equally strong. That is why, in the Amrit Kaal of Azadi, the country is talking about sense of duty and giving so much emphasis on duties."

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for widespread awareness about the constitution.

"How Gandhiji gave leadership to the concept of our Constitution, Sardar Patel freed the Indian Constitution from communalism by abolishing the separate electoral system on the basis of religion, Dr. Ambedkar incorporating fraternity in the preamble of the constitution shaped 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', and how scholars like Dr Rajendra Prasad tried to connect the constitution with the soul of India, this book introduces us to such untold aspects", he added.

Dwelling upon the living nature of the constitution, the Prime Minister said India has by nature been a free-thinking country.

"Inertia is not part of our basic nature. From the formation of the Constituent Assembly to its debates, from the adoption of the constitution to its present stage, we have consistently seen a dynamic and progressive constitution. We have argued, raised questions, debated and made changes. I am sure that this same will continue in our masses and in the minds of the people," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)