Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the ongoing construction activities across the state have created employment opportunities on a large scale.

He said youths, in search of employment, were migrating to other states owing to lack of requisite skills and were taking up extremely low-paying jobs there.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of a skill training centre at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district for labourers registered with Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, and their family members.

He stressed on the need for the state's youths to get trained in new-age and modern technical work so that they can equip themselves for remunerative job opportunities available across the country as well as abroad.

The Assam government has joined hands with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to set up the centre with the objective of enhancing the skills of registered construction workers, aligning trained resources in the construction industry, connecting trainees with future skills and modern technology, and making unemployed youths with construction skills.

Sarma also appealed to the youths to get themselves trained in solar technology so that employment and earning opportunities in the sector do not slip out of their hands.

He said L&T has been asked to train those who enrol in the Construction Skill Training Centre for rooftop solar panel installation.

The chief minister said the engineering company will also provide employment opportunities to those who complete the 90-day training at the facility.

He said the centre was just the beginning, and the government would also set up similar facilities in Nalbari and Jorhat districts.

The state government is committed to provide skill training in various fields and the upcoming Skill University, the construction of which is going on, is a manifestation of that commitment, he said.

The state government is going ahead with all its energy in filling up the vacant positions in the government sector, Sarma added.

