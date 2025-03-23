New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A constructive spirit is intrinsic to advance the goal of regional peace and security, and "just settlement" of the Kashmir dispute is imperative to this end, Pakistani envoy Saad Ahmad Warraich said on Sunday.

Warraich, the Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan to India, said this in his address during a ceremony held at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Pakistan Day was observed at the High Commission at the Chancery lawns.

Being a nuclear power, Pakistan's defence is "impregnable" and its armed forces are an "unshakable shield against internal and external threats", Warraich was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the High Commission.

He said the indefatigable spirit of the people of Pakistan has proven itself on every front by achieving "significant milestones" in the fields of innovation, industry and technology.

The envoy underlined that Pakistan firmly believes in the "principles of peaceful coexistence and collective well-being in the region and beyond".

Citing the recent renewal of the bilateral agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor as an affirmation of "Pakistan's commitment to find collaborative solutions through dialogue and diplomacy", Warraich said that such a constructive spirit is intrinsic to advance the goal of regional peace and security.

"A just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people is imperative to this end," he said.

The ChargÃ© d'Affaires said the historic Lahore resolution of March 23, 1940 "charted the path for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent".

The messages of the president and the prime minister of Pakistan as well as of the deputy prime minister were read out on the occasion, it said.

