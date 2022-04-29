New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A 46-year-old contractor was arrested in connection with the death of two persons following a building collapse at Satya Niketan in south Delhi, police said on Friday.

He has been identified as Mohammad Raees, a resident of Araria district in Bihar, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, “On Friday, Raees was arrested by southwest district police. He was the contractor in charge of modifying building number 173, Satya Niketan, which collapsed on Monday afternoon.”

Further investigation in the matter is on, police said.

Two labourers had died and three others were rescued after a three-storey building undergoing renovation collapsed in the Satya Niketan area around 1.25 pm on Monday.

The deceased had been identified as Bilal and Naseem.

Four people -- Md Firdaus, Aslam, Sarfaraz and Musahid – were injured in the incident.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan had said the civic body will launch a probe into the building collapse.

A notice was served last month to the owner over carrying out renovation work in the building. On April 11, Delhi Police was requested to stop the renovation, he had said.

