New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target.

On Friday, MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police after several incidents of violence were reported from different parts of the country over the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

A senior MHA official informed that they sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence.

"We have asked the policemen deployed to maintain law and order situation to be in proper riot gear. There will be a deliberate attempt to disturb peace in the country. Police and, if required, the paramilitary will also need to be on alert mode to counter any untoward situation," the official said.

He added that several instructions have been issued to keep a watch on fringe elements posting provocative speeches.

"We have asked state police to identify the influencers posting live videos of violence and provocative speeches. Take required action against such people," he added.

The MHA has asked all the states to take preventive actions, keep a check on borders and identified sensitive areas.

The order have been issued after the violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and protests were held at Moradabad, Saharanpur and Firozabad.

Meanwhile, several other states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab, Hyderabad, and Gujarat also faced massive protests against the leader's controversial remarks. (ANI)

