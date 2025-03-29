New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): A significant meeting of the Coordination Committee, made up of representatives from All Delhi District Court Bar Associations, took place at Patiala House Court. The goal was to strengthen teamwork among the Bar Associations and appoint leaders to guide their efforts.

Advocate Tarun Rana, Honorary Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA), shared the updates. Advocate Nagender Kumar, President of the NDBA, was elected as Chairman of the Coordination Committee. Advocate Vikas Goel, Secretary of the Delhi Bar Association (DBA), became Secretary General, and Advocate Neeraj, President of the Central Delhi Court Bar Association (Rouse Avenue), was chosen as the committee's spokesperson. Together, they aimed to address issues like elections, legal reforms, and the welfare of lawyers.

Recently, elections across various Bar Associations of Delhi brought new leaders to the forefront. At the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA), Senior Advocate N Hariharan was elected President, with Advocate Vikram Singh Panwar as Secretary. Advocate Devender Kumar Sharma became President of the Delhi Bar Association (DBA), with Advocate Vikas Goyal as Secretary.

For the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA), Advocate Nagender Kumar was elected President, and Advocate Tarun Rana became Secretary. They were joined by Advocate Vimal Ray Verma as Senior Vice President, Advocate Navneet Panwar as Vice President, and Advocate Astha Gupta as Treasurer.

In the Dwarka Court Bar Association, Advocate Avnish Rana was elected President, with Advocate Karanveer Tyagi as Secretary. At the Rohini Court Bar Association, Advocate Rajiv Tehlan became President, and Advocate Pradeep Khatri was elected Secretary.

Finally, the Rouse Avenue District Court Bar Association elected Advocate Neeraj as President, Advocate Vikas Tripathi as Vice President, Advocate Vijay Bishnoi as Secretary, and Advocate Priyanka Tiwari as Treasurer. (ANI)

