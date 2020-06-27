New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Erstwhile ACP of North-East Delhi Anuj Kumar who was injured during the violence at North-Eastern part of the national capital in February has been promoted and posted as Additional DCP of South Delhi, police said on Friday.

At least 11 police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, Amit Sharma and Kumar himself were injured while trying to quell the protests in North-East Delhi on February 24.

The clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors took place at various places in North-East district of the national capital.

At least 53 people, including a police head constable, died while around 200 were injured in the violence. (ANI)

