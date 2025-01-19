Bhopal, Jan 19 (PTI) A traffic police constable was suspended after a viral video captured him beating up a man standing near the convoy of Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel when it was passing through a locality in Bhopal, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Anand Nagar area of the state capital.

A video has gone viral showing traffic police constable Virendra Sharma allegedly pushing a man standing near the passing vehicles to the ground and kicking and slapping him.

When asked about the video clip, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), Sanjay Singh told PTI that the constable has been suspended.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Milan Jain is investigating, he said.

