Baghpat (UP), May 27 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was suspended over the deaths of a woman and her two daughters who consumed rat poison in his presence, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Bachhaur village under Chhaprauli police station of the district, they said.

Anuradha (45), her daughters -- Swati (19) and Priti (17) -- had consumed poison fearing arrest after police raided her house looking for her son Prince who was accused of eloping with a woman from the same village.

Swati died on Wednesday while her mother and younger sister passed away early Thursday.

Sub-Inspector Naresh Pal of Chhaprauli police station was suspended on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

"Acting on the complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, SI Naresh Pal was suspended on Thursday night," he said.

Few days before the incident, two brothers of the woman, who has eloped with Prince, visited his house and threatened to rape Swati and Priti if their sister did not return home, Jadaun said.

On Wednesday, an FIR was lodged against six people, including Pal and the two brothers, he said.

The officer also said that it has emerged that the trio consumed poison in the presence of Pal.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch of the district police, he added.

While Prince is still on the run, his father Mahak Singh mourned the death of his wife and daughters while villagers staged a protest demanding action against the culprits.

The protesters were pacified by the district magistrate and Jadaun after which the last rites were performed.

Talking to reporters later, Mahak Singh claimed that they were harassed and beaten up by police.

Earlier, Jadaun had told PTI that on May 3, a resident of Chhaprauli village lodged a police complaint alleging that his daughter had eloped with Prince.

Acting on a tip-off that Prince had brought the woman to his home, police conducted a raid there around 7 pm on Tuesday.

Jadaun said the raid was conducted in presence of some villagers, and the police team did not misbehave with the family members of Prince.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)