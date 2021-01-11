Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) A policeman and his wife were found hanging at their home in Jammu city on Monday night, officials said.

The duo was identified as Tarvinder Singh alias Raja (38) and his wife Harmeet Kaur (35). Singh was a selection grade head constable, they said.

The bodies were found at around 7 pm inside their home in Upper Gadigarh area and were sent to GMC hospital for a post-mortem examination, a police officer said.

It appears that the couple committed suicide but we are investigating the matter, he added.

