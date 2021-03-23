Etah (UP) Mar 23 (PTI) A policeman was injured on Tuesday when a bullet went off from a gun that was being cleaned by another colleague, an officer said.

Manish Kumar (28) was sitting at the Mirhachi police station when Nitin came on duty and started cleaning a pistol, Additional Superintendent of Police O P Singh said.

Suddenly a bullet went off, leaving Manish who was sitting right in front seriously wounded, the ASP said.

He was admitted to the district hospital, from where he was referred to Agra in view of the critical condition, the ASP added.

