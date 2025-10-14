New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, has emphasised that the upcoming 30th Meeting of the Conference of Parties (CoP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) must focus on adaptation and reaffirm the importance of multilateralism in global climate action, according to the release.

"As we mark a decade since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, CoP30 must send a resolute political message that Multilateralism remains the cornerstone of global climate action," Yadav said at Brasilia.

He was leading India's intervention at the Pre-CoP30 Ministerial Roundtable in Brazil.

The Minister congratulated the CoP30 Presidency for creating an inclusive space for open and forward-looking dialogue as the World moves towards Belem, where the 30th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties (CoP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be held from November 10 to 21.

In his address, Yadav emphasised that to achieve tangible outcomes in Belem, the key lies in translating global policy commitments into practical, locally grounded solutions.

"The focus must be on transforming climate commitments into real-world actions that accelerate implementation and directly improve people's lives", he stated.

"COP30 should be the COP of Adaptation", the Minister emphasised while stating that all countries must agree on a minimum package of indicators from the UAE-Belem Work Programme.

"We should send an inspiring message to the world with the Baku Adaptation Road Map, that we are on the way to ensuring the safety and well-being of billions, leaving no one behind", he added.

Yadav highlighted that, above all, there is a need to strengthen and intensify the flow of public finance towards adaptation, which may perhaps also promote the flow of finance from other sources as well. With the Paris Agreement mechanism fully operational, now is not the time to undermine its architecture by insisting on post-GST (Global Stock Take) processes that seek to prescribe new mechanisms.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's affirmation, the Minister informed that India seeks to be part of the solution, not the problem.

"India's initiatives from the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure to the International Big Cat Alliance embody this spirit of cooperative and action-oriented multilateralism. Let COP30 in Belem reaffirm faith in multilateralism, equity, and collective resolve to deliver real, measurable action for people and the planet", Yadav said. (ANI)

