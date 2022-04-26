Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged 5 to 12 years, informed the pharmaceutical company on Tuesday.

Corbevax is currently being administered to children in the age group of 12-14.

The approval comes after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommendation based on the review of interim safety and immunogenicity data of Corbevax for this age bracket.

This approval comes a month after Corbevax was given the nod for children between 12 and 15 years.

"BE has developed India's first Indigenous Sub-unit COVID-19 against the novel coronavirus. The company performed a multi-centric, Phase 2/3 clinical trial in 624 children aged between 5 and 18 in two age sub-sets, i.e., >=12 to =5 to

