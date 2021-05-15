Jammu, May 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday extended till May 24 the curfew imposed across the union territory to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The curfew was scheduled to end on May 17.

“The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts (districts) of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a tweet on its official handle.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 3,677 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infected persons to 2,40,467, while the death toll in the union territory rose to 3,090 with 63 more fatalities in a 24-hour period.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

The UT also witnessed a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on April 24 till April 26.

On April 8, night curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)