Raipur, Mar 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 110 coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 11,51,236, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,030, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,36,201 after 11 people were discharged from hospitals and 222 others completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,005 active cases, he said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of the state is 0.51 per cent.

"Raipur recorded 20 cases, followed by Durg 14, Balrampur 13, Jashpur 10, Bilaspur seven, Koriya six, Surguja five, Raigarh four, Rajnandgaon three, Bemetara two and Janjgir-Champa one, among other districts. No infection case was reported in five districts," he added.

As 21,367 samples were examined during the day, the test count went up to 1,71,58,800.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 11,51,236, new cases 110, death toll 14,030, recoveries 11,36,201, active cases 1,005, total number of tests 1,71,58,800.

