Raipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case count rose to 10,04,957 on Wednesday with the addition of 20 cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported, a health official said.

As per the government figures, no new case was found in 19 out of the 28 districts, while Raipur and four other districts reported only one fresh case during the day.

With 19 people getting discharged from various hospitals and 22 others completing their home isolation, the number of recoveries rose to 9,91,048.

There are 350 active cases, while the death toll stands at 13,559, he said.

Durg recorded five cases, day's highest for any district in the state, while Bilaspur witnessed four new infections, he said.

As 27,337 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 1,27,35,777, the official said.

Till Tuesday, a total of 1,58,29,875 people have been administered the coronavirus vaccine doses. Of these, 1,20,28,481 have taken their first dose, while 38,01,394 others have received the second jab.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,957, new cases 20, death toll 13,559, recovered 9,91,048, active cases 350, total tests 1,27,35,777.

